Inside WHQR

StoryCorps Kicks Off Month-long Recording Session in Wilmington

WHQR | By Mary Bradley
Published September 10, 2021 at 9:48 PM EDT
1 of 14  — StoryCorps Associate Director Danielle Andersen and WHQR Station Manager Kurt Wilson
2 of 14  — WHQR Board Member Terri Everett and WHQR Development Director Mary Bradley
3 of 14  — Historic Wilmington Foundation Executive Director Travis Gilbert and Thalian Hall Executive Director Tony Rivenbark during a StoryCorps recording session
4 of 14  — StoryCorps Site Manager Eunice Cho
5 of 14  — Opening Day Crowd
6 of 14  — WHQR Operations Manager George Scheibner and Member Services Graduate Fellow Courtney Justus
7 of 14  — Harrelson Center Executive Director Meade Horton Van Pelt
8 of 14  — WHQR Board Member Rob Zapple with
9 of 14  — IMG_7754-2.jpg
10 of 14  — (l to r) Thalian Hall Executive Director, WHQR Development Director Mary Bradley,
11 of 14  — WHQR Underwriter Jeff Hunter with
12 of 14  — WHQR Station Manager Kurt Wilson
13 of 14  — WHQR Development Director Mary Bradley with StoryCorps Staff Summer Cody and Eunice Cho
14 of 14  — StoryCorps Staff (l to r) Summer Cody- Facilitator, Ben DeHaven - Bilingual Facilitator, Eunice Cho - Site Manager, Danielle Andersen - Associate Director

StoryCorps and WHQR host Opening Day event at the Harrelson Center Thursday, September 9


After setting up their iconic Airstream trailer at the Harrelson Center last week, the StoryCorps team joined WHQR staff and board members in welcoming the first Wilmington participants. Tony Rivenbark, Executive Director of Thalian Hall and Travis Gilbert, Executive Director of the Historic Wilmington Foundation were among the first to record their conversations at StoryCorps on Thursday.

HQR News 91.3fm will air a selection of the local interviews and create special programs around the project. StoryCorps may also share excerpts of these stories with the world through the project’s popular weekly NPR broadcasts, animated shorts, digital platforms, and best-selling books.

StoryCorps will be recording stories of the Wilmington community from September 9th to October 8th. Reservations to record are available by calling StoryCorps’ 24-hour toll-free reservation line at 1-800-850-4406 or visiting storycorps.org/whqr.

