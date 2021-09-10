StoryCorps Kicks Off Month-long Recording Session in Wilmington

StoryCorps and WHQR host Opening Day event at the Harrelson Center Thursday, September 9



After setting up their iconic Airstream trailer at the Harrelson Center last week, the StoryCorps team joined WHQR staff and board members in welcoming the first Wilmington participants. Tony Rivenbark, Executive Director of Thalian Hall and Travis Gilbert, Executive Director of the Historic Wilmington Foundation were among the first to record their conversations at StoryCorps on Thursday.

HQR News 91.3fm will air a selection of the local interviews and create special programs around the project. StoryCorps may also share excerpts of these stories with the world through the project’s popular weekly NPR broadcasts, animated shorts, digital platforms, and best-selling books.

StoryCorps will be recording stories of the Wilmington community from September 9th to October 8th. Reservations to record are available by calling StoryCorps’ 24-hour toll-free reservation line at 1-800-850-4406 or visiting storycorps.org/whqr.