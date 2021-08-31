© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

These Images Show Just How Bad Hurricane Ida Hit Louisiana's Coastline

By Jaclyn Diaz
Published August 31, 2021 at 5:29 AM EDT
Jeremy Hodges climbs up the side of his family's destroyed storage unit in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Houma, La., a city which sits just along the coast of Louisiana.
Jeremy Hodges climbs up the side of his family's destroyed storage unit in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Houma, La., a city which sits just along the coast of Louisiana.

Hurricane Ida's fierce Category 4 winds and torrential rain left the Louisiana coastline badly beaten.

Images of the affected areas days after the storm show crushed homes, debris scattered across streets and flooded neighborhoods.

As cleanup is underway, officials are warning residents who evacuated not to return to their homes just yet because of the severe damage.

A man checks a broken gas pipe with a firefighter after Hurricane Ida hit Bourg, Louisiana, the United States, Aug. 30, 2021.
Nick Wagner / Xinhua News Agency via Getty Images
A man checks a broken gas pipe with a firefighter on Monday after Hurricane Ida tore through Bourg, La.

When the storm made landfall, its winds were as high as 150 mph and tore roofs from homes and ripped trees from their roots. It was eventually downgraded to a tropical depression by Monday as it moved across Mississippi.

Hurricane Ida hit New Orleans on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina, the costliest storm on record in U.S. history. Katrina, which caused massive damage to New Orleans, was a Category 3 storm when it hit. Though a weaker storm (winds during Hurricane Katrina reached 125 mph), it was larger in size than Hurricane Ida, which experts say is why Katrina caused so much damage.

The house owner Alzile Marie Hand, 66, right, is being comforted by her son Thomas James Hand, 19, outside of their damaged house after the Hurricane Ida passed through in Houma, Louisiana on August 30, 2021.
Go Nakamura / The Washington Post via Getty Images
Thomas James Hand comforts Alzile Marie Hand, whose house in Houma, La., was seriously damaged by Hurricane Ida over the weekend.

The winds knocked out power in New Orleans, including, temporarily, the city's 911 emergency response system, and in surrounding areas. More than 1 million residents were still without power by early Tuesday. It's unclear when power will be restored to most residents, but officials believe it may last more than a month for some people.

A resident carries a dog through floodwater left behind by Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, Louisiana, U.S., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. The storm, wielding some of the most powerful winds ever to hit the state, drove a wall of water inland when it thundered ashore Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane and reversed the course of part of the Mississippi River.
Luke Sharrett / Bloomberg via Getty Images
A resident carries a dog through floodwaters left behind by Hurricane Ida, on Monday in LaPlace, La. The storm, wielding some of the most powerful winds ever to hit the state, drove a wall of water inland on Sunday.

Hurricane Ida has been blamed for the death of at least two people as of Monday, according to Louisiana's Department of Health. One man drowned after he attempted to drive his car through floodwaters in New Orleans. The other victim was found Sunday night after being hit by a fallen tree.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said he expects the number of fatalities to increase as recovery efforts continue.

A National Guard vehicle drives through floodwater left behind by Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, Louisiana, U.S., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. The storm, wielding some of the most powerful winds ever to hit the state, drove a wall of water inland when it thundered ashore Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane and reversed the course of part of the Mississippi River.
Luke Sharrett / Bloomberg via Getty Images
A National Guard vehicle drives through flooded LaPlace, La., on Monday. Emergency and first responder teams, including the U.S. Coast Guard and National Guard, continue operations on Tuesday.

President Biden approved Louisiana's request for a major disaster declaration on Sunday, allowing federal funding to reach residents and business owners.

Emergency and first responder teams, including the U.S. Coast Guard and National Guard, continued operations on Tuesday. Search and rescue teams from more than 15 states are conducting operations in hard-hit areas, according to Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The U.S. Coast Guard conducted overflights Monday following the landfall Hurricane Ida. Aircrews conducted overflights near Galliano, LA to assess damages and identify hazards.
/ U.S. Coast Guard Heartland
The U.S. Coast Guard conducts flyovers near Galliano, La., and elsewhere in the state to assess damages and identify hazards.

FEMA also reminded residents to be cautious of news shared on social media being attributed to the agency.

Its website warned residents about false rumors being shared on online alleging the agency is paying for hotels for people who evacuated because of the storm. The agency said people must first apply for FEMA assistance online before receiving aid.

Marquita Jenkins stands in the ruins of the Be Love hair salon, owned by her mother, which was destroyed by Hurricane Ida on August 30, 2021 in LaPlace, Louisiana. Idas eastern wall went right over LaPlace inflicting heavy damage on the area.
Michael Robinson Chavez / The Washington Post via Getty Images
Marquita Jenkins stands in the ruins of her mother's Be Love hair salon, which was destroyed by Hurricane Ida whose eastern wall went right over LaPlace.

Officials continue to remind Louisianans that bouncing back from Ida's destruction is a marathon — not a sprint.

In New Orleans, the city put out a call for hot and nonperishable meals, generators and charging stations and offered options for those interested in donating to assist residents.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

First responders prepare to launch rescue boats to transport residents out of floodwater left behind by Hurricane Ida in LaPlace, Louisiana, U.S., on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
Luke Sharrett / Bloomberg via Getty Images
First responders prepare to launch rescue boats to transport residents out of flooded areas of LaPlace, La., on Monday.

Tags

NPR News
Jaclyn Diaz
See stories by Jaclyn Diaz