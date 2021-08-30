New Research Shows How Lifestyle Changes Could Ward Off Dementia

For many people, the prospect of developing Alzheimer’s disease can be scary. Despite the recent approval of a new Alzheimer’s drug, there’s still no proven way to cure the degenerative disease.

But recent research suggests that making a few lifestyle changes can curb memory decline.

Alex Smith from member station KCUR has the story of a Kansas City-area woman who decided to take action when her own memory started to slip.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.