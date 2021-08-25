Caldor Wildfire In California Rapidly Expands, Nears Lake Tahoe

The rapidly expanding Caldor Fire is nearing the outskirts of Lake Tahoe in California.

The fire is about 123,000 acres so far, and CAL FIRE called it the “No. 1 priority in the nation” for firefighters. It is one of more than 90 wildfires burning in the country right now, during an especially hot, dry summer out West.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Scott Rodd, a state government reporter for CapRadio.

