© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

FDA Gives Full Approval for Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine

Published August 23, 2021 at 1:06 PM EDT

The Food and Drug Administration has given full approval to the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine Monday.

This full approval will likely help convince people who may have resisted so far to get the vaccine and also could open the door to more vaccine mandates.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, vice dean for Public health practice and community engagement, and a professor in health policy and management at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now