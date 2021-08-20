© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
10-Foot-Long Python Found In Australian Store's Spice Aisle

Published August 20, 2021 at 6:01 AM EDT

A MARTINEZ, HOST:

Good morning. I'm A Martinez. In Australia this week, shoppers at a grocery store in a sleepy Sydney suburb got a big surprise, a snake slithering around the spice aisle - and not just any snake, a 10-foot-long diamond python hiding behind the cumin. But how's this for serpent serendipity? One shopper just happened to be a trained snake catcher. Helaina Alati alerted the store staff, grabbed gear and captured the python, letting it slink away into nearby woods.

