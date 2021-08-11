Tigray Conflict: Fighting Continues To Escalate In Ethiopia

Ten months after a civil war broke out in Ethiopia, the conflict continues to escalate. Amnesty International released a report Wednesday stating that Ethiopian and Eritrean troops have raped hundreds of women and girls during the war.

Max Bearak, Washington Post Nairobi bureau chief, joins us to discuss the latest developments in the conflict.

Here & Now and The Washington Post have created a new partnership to deepen our global news coverage.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.