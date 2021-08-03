Mark Zuckerberg Wants Facebook To Build A Virtual-Reality 'Metaverse'

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has a vision for the future of social media that’s pulled straight from science fiction.

Last week, he said Facebook would transform itself into a "metaverse company" over the next five years, describing a future where people step into an immersive, virtual-reality world when they go online.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Bloomberg reporter Kurt Wagner.

