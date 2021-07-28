© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Simone Biles Pulls Out Of Individual All-Around Final At Olympics

Published July 28, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT
Simone Biles waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (Gregory Bull/AP)
Simone Biles waits to perform on the vault during the artistic gymnastics women's final at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, in Tokyo. (Gregory Bull/AP)

Simone Biles has withdrawn from Thursday’s individual all-around competition at the Tokyo Olympics. The American gymnastics superstar has withdrawn from the event to focus on her mental well-being.

The decision comes a day after Biles removed herself from the team final following one rotation because she felt she wasn’t mentally ready.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with NPR’s Russell Lewis, who is in Tokyo.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now