Epidemiologist Reacts To CDC Reversal On Masking Up Indoors

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s reversal on mask-wearing may impact Americans differently depending on where they live.

The new guidance says people in communities that have a high risk of COVID-19 transmission should mask up indoors even if they are fully vaccinated. It also advises universal mask wearing for kids in schools.

The change comes as vaccination rates have stalled and cases of the Delta variant are on the rise.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Dr. Abdul El-Sayed, an epidemiologist and former city health commissioner for Detroit, Michigan.

