Actor Tom Hanks Is Selling His Home Away From Home

Good morning, I'm Noel King. Tom Hanks is selling his home away from home. He's been using the same trailer on movie sets since the 1990s. The bathroom mirror has Hollywood lights. This trailer has traveled from Washington for "Sleepless In Seattle" to South Carolina for "Forrest Gump." It's valued at 150 to $250,000. All of this seems so much more comfortable than being cast away on a remote island in the Pacific. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.