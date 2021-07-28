© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Actor Tom Hanks Is Selling His Home Away From Home

Published July 28, 2021 at 5:50 AM EDT

NOEL KING, HOST:

Good morning, I'm Noel King. Tom Hanks is selling his home away from home. He's been using the same trailer on movie sets since the 1990s. The bathroom mirror has Hollywood lights. This trailer has traveled from Washington for "Sleepless In Seattle" to South Carolina for "Forrest Gump." It's valued at 150 to $250,000. All of this seems so much more comfortable than being cast away on a remote island in the Pacific. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

Tags

Morning Edition