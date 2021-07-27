© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

House Committee Hearings On Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection Begin Amid Partisan Quarrels

Published July 27, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT

On Jan. 6, Democrats and Republicans were both quick to condemn rioters who stormed the Capitol.

Half a year later, most Republicans have turned against an effort by House Democrats to investigate the insurrection.

Host Celeste Headlee speaks with Julian Zelizer, professor of history and public affairs at Princeton University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now