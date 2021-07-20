© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

American Academy Of Pediatrics Recommends All Children Over Age 2 Wear Masks In Schools

Published July 20, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT

The American Academy of Pediatrics recommended on Monday that all students over the age of 2 and staff should wear masks in school, regardless of vaccination status.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Dr. Kristin Moffitt, a pediatrician and infectious disease specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now