Supreme Court Ruling On Student-Athlete Compensation Could Lead To Further Inequity

Last month, the Supreme Court struck down NCAA restrictions on educational benefits to student-athletes, paid out by college and university athlete programs.

The move was seen as a victory for student-athletes — but critics say that the ruling will further diminish the ability of low-income students to obtain higher education.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Angel Pérez, CEO of the National Association for College Admission Counseling, about the consequences of the Supreme Court’s ruling.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

