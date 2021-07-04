Sunday Puzzle: Letterheads

On-air challenge: Every answer today is a word or name that sounds like it starts with two spoken letters of the alphabet.

Ex. Element #55 --> CESIUM (C-Z-um) or Wanting what other people have --> ENVIOUS (N-V-ous)

1. Degree or SpeedStick product

2. Green insect related to grasshoppers and crickets

3. Pilot

4. San ___, Calif.

5. Brainstorm

6. No person in particular

7. Obsolete, like old-fashioned language

8. Forty-three doubled

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge comes from listener Julia Lewis, of Fort Collins, Colo. Take the name of a major American city. Hidden inside it in consecutive letters is the name of a Japanese food. Remove that. The remaining letters can be rearranged to to spell some Mexican foods. Name the city and the foods.

Challenge answer: SACRAMENTO --> RAMEN — > TACOS

Winner: Lee Ann Koehler of New Albany, Ind.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Todd McClary, who's a member of the National Puzzlers' League. Think of a place where a plant might grow, in two words. Spoonerize it — that is, switch the initial consonant or consonants of the two words. The result will name another place where a plant might grow, and a plant that might grow in either place.

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, July 8, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.