© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voting Rights Activist Rejects The 'Manchin Compromise'

Published June 21, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Spread The Vote founder Kat Calvin, who criticized a voting rights compromise that West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin proposed ahead of a test vote on the issue Tuesday.

Manchin proposed some election reforms including 15 days of early voting, but Calvin is against Manchin’s call for some form of ID in order to vote.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now