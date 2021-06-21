One Boston Music Venue's Scramble To Reopen As Pandemic Restrictions Lift, Crowds Return

Massachusetts’ music venues have struggled to stay afloat under some of the most stringent COVID-19 restrictions in the state. Gov. Charlie Baker’s surprise decision to lift all restrictions at the end of May gave these businesses hope but also sent them scrambling to reopen on short notice.

WBUR arts and culture reporter Amelia Mason headed to Jamaica Plain to find out how one neighborhood club, the Midway Cafe, is adjusting to the new normal.

