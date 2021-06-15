EU, U.S. Agree To End Trade Feud Over Subsidies To Aircraft Manufacturers

As the G7 summit meets in Brussels, world leaders have agreed to put a 17-year trade feud over subsidies to aircraft manufacturers behind them, suspending almost $12 billion of tariffs.

The conflict centers around subsidies to the U.S.-backed Boeing and the European Union-backed Airbus, but now both sides are putting aside the feud to focus on the threat of China’s own aircraft manufacturing.

Host Robin Young speaks with Here & Now‘s transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about the agreement.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

