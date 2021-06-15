Black Cultural Institutions Join Together For 'Juneteenth' Movie Exploring History, Song

Ten Black cultural centers and museums are releasing their collaborative movie “Juneteenth” on Tuesday. The online production looks at Black history and song through the eyes of museums and anthropologists from around the country.

Streaming audiences will learn about Ohio’s Little Africa, about the Gullah culture, about the song “Lift Every Voice and Sing” and more through the hour-long presentation created by BlkFreedom.org.

Among the participating museums is Cincinnati’s National Underground Freedom Railroad Center, where host Robin Young checks in with Asia Harris. Young also speaks with Tiffany Cooper of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, which coordinated with the museum on the film.

Click here to watch the movie when it premieres.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.