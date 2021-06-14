© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
As Economy Reopens, 1 In 5 Americans Don't Have A Credit Score

Published June 14, 2021 at 1:33 PM EDT

As Americans return to their usual spending habits this summer, many are looking to borrow money on credit or take out loans, but one in five Americans don’t have a credit score.

Top American banks like Wells Fargo and J.P. Morgan Chase are planning to send out credit cards to those without scores.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS Business News Analyst and host of “Jill On Money,” about the importance of a credit score.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now