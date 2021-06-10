See The Stunning Photos Of This Morning's 'Ring Of Fire' Solar Eclipse

An annular solar eclipse occurred Thursday morning. Some viewers across the globe saw the moon pass directly in front of the sun, creating a "ring of fire" effect in the morning sky.

Observers living in other areas would have only seen a partial solar eclipse, which makes the sun look like a glowing orange crescent.

If you didn't wake up early enough to see Thursday's solar eclipse yourself, photographers from the U.S. to Asia to Europe snapped images of the striking astronomical event.

Frank Augstein / AP / The partially eclipsed sun beside Nelson's Column in Trafalgar Square in London.

Ed Jones / AFP via Getty Images / Photographers stand on the Edge viewing deck as they watch a solar eclipse in New York City.

Aubrey Gemignani / NASA via Getty Images / In this image provided by NASA, a partial solar eclipse is seen as the sun rises behind the Delaware Breakwater Lighthouse in Lewes, Del.

Ng Han Guan / AP / The sun is partially eclipsed as it sets over the horizon in Beijing.