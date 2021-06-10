President Biden Meets With Boris Johnson Ahead Of G7 Summit

President Biden sat down with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ahead of the G7 summit in Cornwall, England, on Thursday.

The pandemic will be a major topic amid Biden’s announcement the U.S. bought 500 million doses of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to donate to COVAX, which is distributing vaccines to countries that cannot afford to buy enough shots.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks with NPR’s London correspondent Frank Langfitt on Biden’s first foreign trip as president.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

