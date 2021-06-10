Indigenous Students Tap Native Traditions To Address Colorado Wildfires

Last year’s wildfire season wreaked havoc on Colorado’s forests, but one group of Indigenous students from Denver has an idea about how their Native beliefs on fire suppression could help quell future blazes.

Colorado Public Radio’s Jenny Brundin travelled with eighth graders from the American Indian Academy of Denver to the site of the historic Hayman fire.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.