© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

How President Biden's Views On LGBTQ Rights Have Evolved Over His Political Career

Published June 9, 2021 at 12:40 PM EDT
Pride flags decorate Christopher Park on June 22, 2020 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
Pride flags decorate Christopher Park on June 22, 2020 in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

President Biden’s position on LGBTQ rights has evolved over the course of his political career.

In 2012, as vice president, he became the highest-ranking Democrat to come out in support of marriage equality, a position that helped influence President Barack Obama to do the same.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Sasha Issenberg, author of the new book “The Engagement: America’s Quarter-Century Struggle Over Same-Sex Marriage,” which details Biden’s stance on LGBTQ rights.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now