© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
News Classical 91.3 Wilmington 92.7 Wilmington 96.7 Southport
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Will Cutting Extra $300 A Week Unemployment Benefits Increase Workforce Participation?

Published June 7, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT

Four states — Mississippi, Alaska, Iowa and Missouri — are set to cut the federal $300 a week extra unemployment benefit, a stopgap for people out of work in the pandemic.

But after two disappointing jobs reports, many are pointing to the benefit as the reason people aren’t returning to the workforce. Is it right to call this situation a labor shortage?

Host Robin Young speaks with Jill Schlesinger, CBS business news analyst and the host of “Jill on Money,” about this move to cut benefits.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now