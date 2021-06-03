NYC Mayoral Candidates Trade Jabs In Debate With Primary Just Weeks Away

Eight candidates vying to be the next mayor of New York City debated for the first time in person Wednesday night, just three weeks ahead of the primary.

Former presidential candidate Andrew Yang is among the front-runners to succeed Mayor Bill de Blasio, but many voters are still undecided.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Alyssa Katz, deputy editor for “The City,” a nonprofit news organization that covers New York.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.