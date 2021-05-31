© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Epidemiologist In Canada Weighs In On COVID-19 Outlook, Border Closure

Published May 31, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT

Many Americans are celebrating the long Memorial Day weekend by traveling. But one destination that’s still difficult to reach is Canada.

The border has been closed between the U.S. and Canada since last March. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Colin Furness, an epidemiologist and assistant professor at the University of Toronto, about the improving COVID-19 situation in Canada and what it could mean for reopening the border.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Here & Now