Epidemiologist In Canada Weighs In On COVID-19 Outlook, Border Closure

Many Americans are celebrating the long Memorial Day weekend by traveling. But one destination that’s still difficult to reach is Canada.

The border has been closed between the U.S. and Canada since last March. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Colin Furness, an epidemiologist and assistant professor at the University of Toronto, about the improving COVID-19 situation in Canada and what it could mean for reopening the border.

