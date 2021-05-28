© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Jen Gunter: The Truth About Our Bodies

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Christina CalaMatthew CloutierSanaz Meshkinpour
Published May 28, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT
Jen Gunter on the TED stage.

About The Episode

What does it mean to be healthy and to care for our bodies? This hour, physician and writer Jen Gunter empowers us to cut through false medical claims and make informed decisions about our health.

About Jen Gunter

Jen Gunter is an OB/GYN and pain medicine physician. She's also a writer and the host of the new TED podcast, Body Stuff.

Gunter is the author of The Preemie Primer, the New York Times Bestseller The Vagina Bible, and The Menopause Manifesto, which was published in 2021.

She has contributed to The New York Times, The Cut, USA Today, The Hill, and Self. She writes about reproductive health, science, and social media. She also writes on those topics in her blog, The Vajenda. She's been called Twitter's resident gynecologist, the Internet's OB/GYN, and a fierce advocate for women's health.

She holds degrees from the University of Winnipeg and The University of Manitoba College of Medicine. Her residency in obstetrics and gynecology was completed at the University of Western Ontario, following which she completed a fellowship at The University Of Kansas Medical Center.

Featured Speakers

Lera Boroditsky: How Language Shapes The Way We Think

The language we use affects the way we think. That extends to medical and anatomical terms too. Cognitive Scientist Lera Boroditsky explores the connection between language and culture.

James Randi: Homeopathy, Quackery and Fraud

How do we separate fact from fiction? James Randi, professional conjurer turned debunker, shows us how we all make assumptions and how not to fall into the trap of believing false information.

Giulia Enders: The Surprisingly Charming Science of Your Gut

There's a lot to learn about the gut and the way digestion works, from how we poop to why we hear that gurgling sound on occasion. Writer and gastroenterologist Giulia Enders explores how the gut works.

This episode of TED Radio Hour was produced by Christina Cala and Matthew Cloutier. It was edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour.

Our production staff also includes Rachel Faulkner, Diba Mohtasham, James Delahoussaye, Katie Monteleone, Janet W. Lee, and Fiona Geiran. Jeff Rogers is our executive producer. Our audio engineer is Daniel Shukhin.

Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Christina Cala is a producer for the TED Radio Hour. While at TED Radio Hour, she's piloted two new episode formats — the curator chat and the long interview. She's also reported on a movement to preserve African American cultural sites in Birmingham and followed youth climate activists in New York City.
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
