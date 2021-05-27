Republicans Increase Counteroffer For Sweeping Infrastructure Proposal, $700 Billion Gap Remains

President Biden is in Cleveland Thursday to pitch his American Jobs Plan, just as Republicans in Washington are out with their latest counteroffer aimed at limiting the scope of that legislation.

While Senate Republicans upped their proposal substantially — bringing them closer than ever before to a White House deal — the two sides remain more than $700 billion apart.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Bharat Ramamurti, deputy director of the White House National Economic Council.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

