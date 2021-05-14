© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

CDC Says Vaccinated Americans Can Ditch Masks In Most Settings, Prompting Confusion

Published May 14, 2021 at 12:06 PM EDT

We’re unpacking the news from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that vaccinated Americans no longer have to wear masks indoors. While the move signals a return to normal for much of the country, it also stands in contrast to guidelines from states and local governments.

NPR’s Allison Aubrey brings us the latest.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now