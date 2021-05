The Labor Department said Wednesday its consumer index price rose 4.2% in 12 months, the largest gain since the financial collapse of 2008.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Ali Velshi, MSNBC anchor and economics correspondent, about the surge.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.