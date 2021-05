The Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to open in just a little over two months, but Japan is dealing with a fourth wave of COVID-19.

The pandemic forced the cancelation of the Olympics last year. Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Washington Post sports columnist Sally Jenkins, who says Japan should take the same step this year.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

