The Hill’s Scott Wong and ABC’s Rick Klein join Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley and Lisa Mullins to discuss the week in politics, including the latest on Republican efforts to oust Rep. Liz Cheney, an outspoken critic of former President Donald Trump, from her House GOP leadership position.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.