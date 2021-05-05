© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
The Pandemic Has Made The Mega-Rich Even Richer

Published May 5, 2021 at 12:25 PM EDT

Between declining COVID-19 cases and trillions of dollars in government spending, the U.S. might be poised to continue a record streak of economic growth. Recent GDP growth figures have some economists forecasting a post-pandemic economic boom in the United States, but it won’t benefit everyone equally.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks with Molly Kinder, a fellow at the Brookings Institution.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

