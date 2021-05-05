© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rare Blood Clots Are More Likely After COVID-19 Than Vaccine, Report Finds

Published May 5, 2021 at 12:11 PM EDT

The rare blood clot condition that affected a small number of people who got the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is eight to 10 times more likely to occur from a COVID-19 infection than from the vaccine, according to a special report from the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association Stroke Council Leadership.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young speaks to the author of that special report, Dr. Karen Furie, who is the neurologist in chief at Rhode Island Hospital and the chair of neurology at the Warren Alpert Medical School of Brown University.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

Here & Now