Vaccine Hesitancy: Here's What Might Change The Minds Of Those Refusing To Get Vaccinated

Experts believe that we may never reach herd immunity against COVID-19 in the United States. Currently about half of adults have gotten at least one dose of the vaccine, but the vaccination rate has dropped in recent weeks.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young talks to Derek Thompson, staff writer for The Atlantic, about the reasons some are refusing to get vaccinated. He spoke to more than a dozen of them and then looked at what might change their minds.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

