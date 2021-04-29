Looking At Biden's Agenda Through Problem Solvers Caucus Lens

Co-chairs of the congressional Problem Solvers Caucus, Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey and Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, join host Robin Young to assess President Biden’s first address to Congress Wednesday night, as well as the sweeping agenda that the president has laid out in his first 100 days in office.

Both lawmakers say they want to see the details in Biden’s proposals before they can agree to them.

