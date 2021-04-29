As Drought Deepens, Southern Nevada Could Outlaw Thirsty Ornamental Lawns

Las Vegas is looking to ban ornamental grass, which officials say consumes as much as 10% of the region’s water. Southern Nevada gets most of its water from the Colorado River, which is facing a long-term and worsening drought.

That’s forcing local officials to get creative about how they use water.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Colby Pellegrino, deputy general manager of water resources for the Southern Nevada Water Authority.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.