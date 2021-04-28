The Future Of Coal Industry Jobs

President Biden has pledged to slash the country’s greenhouse gas emissions and accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels. That includes promises to spend billions of dollars in coal country, where tens of thousands of people in the coal industry could lose their jobs.

Here & Now’s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Cecil Roberts, president of the United Mine Workers of America.

