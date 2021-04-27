California Governor Recall Effort Gains Enough Voter Signatures To Move Ahead

The Republican-led effort to recall California’s Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is one step closer to making it to the ballot this fall. If successful, it would be only the second recall of a governor in California’s history.

Here & Now‘s Robin Young has more with CapRadio reporter Nicole Nixon on the candidates vying to replace Newsom and what happens next.

