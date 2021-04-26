How Apple's New Privacy Changes Will Affect Consumers

Apple will begin rolling out new privacy settings Monday for its iOS operating system. The update is designed to limit advertisers’ ability to track iPhone users’ activity across apps, and it could have major repercussions for businesses.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd speaks with Ina Fried, chief technology correspondent at Axios, about the changes.

