What Police Reform Could Look Like At One Suburban Department

The murder conviction of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin this week has strengthened calls for police reform across the country.

This month, the city of Bellevue, Washington, got the results of an independent review of its police department, which includes recommendations on issues from public transparency to the use of lethal force.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Steve Mylett, chief of the Bellevue Police Department in Washington.

