© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Emma Schachner: How Did Dinosaurs' Lungs Help Them Dominate The Earth For So Long?

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Matthew CloutierSanaz MeshkinpourJeff Rogers
Published January 15, 2021 at 9:39 AM EST

Part 4 of the TED Radio Hour episode Breathe

Dinosaurs ruled Earth for 180 million years, but to dominate they had to outcompete a slew of other animals. Paleontologist Emma Schachner thinks their lungs could have been the competitive advantage.

About Emma Schachner

Emma Schachner is an anatomy professor and researcher at LSU Health Sciences Center in New Orleans. She specializes in the 3D digital modeling of anatomy from CT and MR images, as well as scientific illustration, which merges anatomy, art, and scientific communication.

Schachner's research uses an interdisciplinary approach to study the soft tissue and skeletal anatomy of a broad range of animals including alligators, chameleons, parrots and ostriches. She uses these data to reconstruct the biology of extinct reptiles, particularly dinosaurs and crocodilians.

She received her master's degree in paleobiology at the University of Bristol and her PhD in evolutionary anatomy at the University of Pennsylvania.

This segment of TED Radio Hour was produced by Matthew Cloutier and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour and Jeff Rogers. You can follow us on Twitter @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadio@npr.org.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Tags

TED Radio Hour
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
See stories by Manoush Zomorodi
Matthew Cloutier
Matthew Cloutier is a producer for TED Radio Hour. While at the show, he has focused on stories about science and the natural world, ranging from operating Mars rovers to exploring Antarctica's hidden life. He has also pitched these kinds of episodes, including "Through The Looking Glass" and "Migration."
Sanaz Meshkinpour
Jeff Rogers