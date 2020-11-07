Panel Questions

BILL KURTIS: From NPR and WBEZ Chicago, this is WAIT WAIT... DON'T TELL ME, the NPR news quiz. I'm Bill Kurtis. We are playing this week with Dulce Sloan, Maz Jobrani and Helen Hong. And here again is your host, joining us now by mail-in hosting, Peter Sagal.

(SOUNDBITE OF APPLAUSE SOUND EFFECT)

PETER SAGAL, HOST:

Thank you, Bill. In just a minute, Bill reveals his favorite quadrilateral is the rhyme-bus (ph). It's our Listener Limerick Challenge. If you'd like to play, give us a call at 1-888-WAIT-WAIT. That's 1-888-924-8924.

Right now, panel, some more questions for you from the week's news. Dulce, with a raging pandemic and the tension of a presidential election, more and more people are turning to what substance to help them cope?

DULCE SLOAN: Alcohol.

SAGAL: No, not alcohol.

SLOAN: Can I have a hint?

SAGAL: Yes. It's not shaken or stirred - more salted or unsalted.

SLOAN: Butter.

SAGAL: Yes...

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: ...Butter.

SAGAL: Land O'Lakes dairy company is reporting record sales in butter in 2020 - 300 million pounds - 299 million of those pounds, of course, people stress-ate since Tuesday. And the butter boom, as expected, has naturally led to butt booms.

HELEN HONG: I contributed to this butter craze because, like, before the last month, I claimed to be nondairy.

SLOAN: (Laughter).

SAGAL: You claimed that. You claimed that.

HONG: Now I'm just eating sticks of butter.

SAGAL: That's exactly right. The huge increase...

HONG: I'm just licking whole sticks of butter to comfort myself during this anxiety-riddled time.

SLOAN: I don't use butter that - I usually, like, use more oil when I cook. But I was making something today, and I realized that - you know how Land O'Lakes, they took the Native American woman off the packaging?

SAGAL: They did. The maiden is no longer.

SLOAN: The butter that I have has her on there. So I'm like, should I keep this? Listen; this is going to be my children's inheritance. They're going to get on "Antiques Roadshow" and be like, listen; we have racist paraphernalia.

(LAUGHTER)

SLOAN: It's going to get my kids $12 million.

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: Helen, a county official in Wisconsin has apologized after using what to promote a new Weatherization Assistance Program?

HONG: Weatherization assistance - so is this weather-related?

SAGAL: No.

HONG: Can you give me a hint?

SAGAL: I kind of did when I said Weatherization Assistance Program.

HONG: Weatherization...

SLOAN: Honey, weather, assistance, program.

HONG: Oh, "WAP."

SAGAL: Yes.

(SOUNDBITE OF BELL)

SAGAL: He used the song and video "WAP" - W-A-P - to promote this program.

HONG: Wow.

SAGAL: That, of course, is the song by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion. That's, of course, the very explicit song and even more explicit video that has scandalized everybody...

HONG: Wow.

SAGAL: ...My age. Milwaukee county supervisor and certified freak, seven days a week...

HONG: (Laughter).

SAGAL: ...Ryan the Clancy used the song to promote the Weatherization Assistance Program. It's meant to help Wisconsinites seal up their homes to maximize energy efficiency, which is weird because if you listen carefully, the song is not at all about covering up holes.

HONG: (Laughter) Did he know when he was using the song what WAP actually stands for?

SAGAL: I think even the most dense of us - and by which I mean me - figure out what WAP stands for I think in the first 10 seconds...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Of the song. He has apologized. He says he realizes now it was inappropriate. But it does give you a good answer when your mom asks you what WAP stands for.

HONG: (Laughter).

SLOAN: I remember the first time I heard that song, I was like, I love Megan Thee Stallion. I love Cardi B. But I was listening, going, I'm not old enough to listen to this song.

HONG: (Laughter).

SAGAL: I was too old to listen to it. I instantly...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: I instantly - instantly, I became John Lithgow in the movie "Footloose." I was like, this sin...

(LAUGHTER)

SAGAL: ...Is corrupting our youth.

(SOUNDBITE OF MUSIC) Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.