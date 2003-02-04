© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Terrorism in Southeast Asia - Part II

By Michael Sullivan
Published February 4, 2003 at 12:00 AM EST

NPR's Michael Sullivan has the second of a five-part series on terrorism in Southeast Asia. Al Qaeda's Southeast Asian operations may have begun in the Philippines, but neighboring Indonesia is the most populous Muslim country in the world and it has provided the most fertile ground for militant Islam. Several alleged terrorist groups have been active in Indonesia for years. One of them is the group called Jemaah Islamiyah. Jemaah Islamiyah is believed responsible for dozens of attacks in Indonesia in the past several years including the bombings on the resort island of Bali in October. And investigators say it's clear the group has close ties to Osama bin Laden's al Qaeda network.

Copyright 2003 NPR

Morning Edition
Michael Sullivan
Michael Sullivan is NPR's Senior Asia Correspondent. He moved to Hanoi to open NPR's Southeast Asia Bureau in 2003. Before that, he spent six years as NPR's South Asia correspondent based in but seldom seen in New Delhi.
