Nuclear Non-Proliferation

NPR's Robert Siegel talks with Ashton Carter, Ford Foundation Professor of Science and International Affairs at Harvard University's John F. Kennedy School of Government and Co-Director of the Harvard-Stanford Preventive Defense Project. Carter was Assistant Secretary of Defense for International Security Policy from 1993-1996, and senior adviser to the DoD's North Korea Policy Review from 1998-2000. Mr. Carter discusses the history and significance of the Nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty: which countries signed, which countries didn't, and what it means to be party to the treaty.

Copyright 2003 NPR