Hoops and Hope on Display in 'Rocks with Wings'

The documentary Rocks with Wings, set to air on PBS, highlights an all-Navajo high school girls' basketball team crowned New Mexico state champs in 1988. It also tells the tale of the filmmaker who spent 14 years on the project. Paul Ingles reports. Correction: This story contains an error about the Lady Chieftains basketball team's record. The story stated that the team won state championship titles every year from 1988 through 1995. The story should have said that the Lady Chieftains won four state championship titles between 1988 and 1992, and made it to the state finals in '93, '94 and '95. We regret the error.

