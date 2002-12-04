World Poll Details

© 2021 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
By Lynn Neary,
Andrew Kohut, Jacki Lyden
Published December 4, 2002

For some more details about the survey, Lynn Neary and Jacki Lyden talk with Andrew Kohut, director of the Pew Research Center for the People and the Press. He says only 30 percent of people in Turkey have a favorable opinion of the United States. He adds that though there isn't much love for Saddam Hussein abroad, there is also little support for a military effort to remove the Iraqi leader. And Kohut says the dislike of the United States appears to be stronger among the citizens of American ally countries, than in the developing world.

All Things Considered
Lynn Neary
Lynn Neary is an NPR arts correspondent covering books and publishing.
Andrew Kohut
Commentator Andrew Kohut can be heard frequently on NPR programs, offering analysis and insights on the meaning and interpretation of opinion poll results ranging from Americans' attitudes about gay marriage to the issues driving the elections.
Jacki Lyden
Longtime listeners recognize Jacki Lyden's voice from her frequent work as a substitute host on NPR. As a journalist who has been with NPR since 1979, Lyden regards herself first and foremost as a storyteller and looks for the distinctive human voice in a huge range of national and international stories.
