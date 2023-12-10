CFR: Heirs' (not air) property; three new plaintiffs in the Michael Earl Kelly case
Welcome back to the Cape Fear Rundown. This week, Kelly breaks down her latest reporting for us and Ben talks about a new lawsuit.
Just a note: this week's episode contains mention of sexual assault that may be triggering or disturbing to some listeners.
Heirs' Property: How to lose a home in three generations
Our last CFR regarding the Michael Earl Kelly settlement: CFR: Updates in the Michael Earl Kelly case
If you or someone you know is struggling mentally, call or text the National Suicide Crisis Prevention Hotline at 988. It's free and confidential, and NC Mobile Crisis teams can come to you at a safe location if needed.
Here are some resources if you're experiencing sexual assault:
The National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673
The North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault
The Coastal Horizons Rape Crisis Center: 910-392-7460 or email supportrcc@coastalhorizons.org
Stage Kids