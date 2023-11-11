© 2023 254 North Front Street, Suite 300, Wilmington, NC 28401 | 910.343.1640
Cape Fear Rundown

CFR: Updates in the Michael Earl Kelly case

By Camille Mojica
Published November 11, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST
The Cape Fear Rundown podcast is written and produced by Camille Mojica.
Camille Mojica
/
WHQR
The Cape Fear Rundown podcast is written and produced by Camille Mojica.

WHQR's Ben Schachtman joins us to talk about the latest update in the Michael Earl Kelly case.

WARNING: This episode contains descriptions and mentions of sexual assault, self harm, and drug addiction.

Show Notes:
Thank you for tuning in this week.

Here's Ben's previous reporting on teacher state pensions: New Hanover school employees that are fired, even convicted of felonies, still eligible for retirement benefits

If you or someone you know is struggling mentally, call or text the National Suicide Crisis Prevention Hotline at 988. It's free and confidential, and NC Mobile Crisis teams can come to you at a safe location if needed.

Here are some resources if you're experiencing sexual assault:
The National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673
The North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault
The Coastal Horizons Rape Crisis Center: 910-392-7460 or email supportrcc@coastalhorizons.org

Camille Mojica
Camille hails from Long Island, NY where the exuberance of sports season never ended. She graduated from Boston University with a BS in Journalism and double minors in Classical Civilizations and Philosophy. Chasing stories has been a passion of hers since she was little, channeling itself through her art and writing. Camille’s journey in audio is never ending and she’s served as a podcast producer on multiple shows. When she’s not working she enjoys chatting and gaming with friends, reading, and creating digital art.
