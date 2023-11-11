CFR: Updates in the Michael Earl Kelly case
WHQR's Ben Schachtman joins us to talk about the latest update in the Michael Earl Kelly case.
WARNING: This episode contains descriptions and mentions of sexual assault, self harm, and drug addiction.
Show Notes:
Here's Ben's previous reporting on teacher state pensions: New Hanover school employees that are fired, even convicted of felonies, still eligible for retirement benefits
If you or someone you know is struggling mentally, call or text the National Suicide Crisis Prevention Hotline at 988. It's free and confidential, and NC Mobile Crisis teams can come to you at a safe location if needed.
Here are some resources if you're experiencing sexual assault:
The National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-4673
The North Carolina Coalition Against Sexual Assault
The Coastal Horizons Rape Crisis Center: 910-392-7460 or email supportrcc@coastalhorizons.org